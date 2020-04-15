Each year, the city of Venice holds a strategic planning conference.
The one-day event brings the mayor, council members and staff together to review progress toward the accomplishment of defined organizational goals and to update the city’s strategic direction for the future.
The event is open to the public. Participants refine their collective focus of the city’s essential mission. In that process, goals are refined that leaders agree will support accomplishment of the mission. It is the road map – a strategic direction that will govern the use of the city’s operational resources.
Strategic planning is a prelude to development of the city’s annual budget. The allocation of funds in the budget should support the priorities established in the strategic planning exercise. Why is this important? Like any business, the city government operates on a defined level of funding.
Limited tax dollars and service fees underwrite the delivery of essential services to the community. Proposals to create and grow programs always exceed the level of resources available to support all of them. Therefore, choices must be made to judiciously use the limited funds available to best accomplish the agreed-upon priorities.
Decision-making is challenging. It requires that certain options and possibilities must give way to other choices. While the planning part is less onerous, the strategy component is making the difficult resource allocation choices that offer the best chances for goal attainment.
In challenging times, how can the city ensure the delivery of essential services? Adopting “best practices” in financial management is a critical building block. This includes such features as: maintaining a balanced budget, retaining sufficient funding reserves in case of a crisis, creating a sound investment portfolio that meets the highest government accounting standards and provides for adequate liquidity, amortizing capital project debt service at a manageable level, and employing prudent forecasting to build stronger revenue bases for the future.
Because of the adoption of these and related protective budgeting practices, Venice has a strong financial position.
Periodically, city leadership presents its financial portfolio to nationally prominent rating agencies. Venice consistently receives superior ratings. The city’s current bond rating is AA+, virtually the highest rating that can be achieved for a community of this size. The rating is literally one tick away from AAA, the highest possible rating for any size organization.
As an Enterprise Fund, the Venice Utilities Department has its own excellent bond rating, AA, quite impressive for an entity that does not have taxing authority.
It is because of this exemplary bond rating that the Utilities Department has successfully undertaken large-scale, multi-year infrastructure projects and is planning what may be the state’s first solar-powered utility pumping station.
The essence of strategic thinking is incorporating a long-term view into contemporary decision-making. By its nature, long-term planning is imperfect. It is a strategy predicting future outcomes based on current information.
An effective strategic planning model is emergent (flexible), accepting that changes may occur in the landscape beyond the control of the policy makers. If it is emergent, it can adjust to withstand crisis. It can sustain the provision of essential services, even under crisis conditions.
How does the city government achieve a sustainable condition? Pursuit of efficiencies in service delivery, continuous review of business practices to eliminate waste, and use of emerging technologies are among the strategies used to maintain a stable organizational platform.
Examples of actions undertaken in recent years include:
• An incentive program to convert employees from private pensions to the Florida Retirement System, a strategy to ultimately eliminate unfunded pension liabilities.
• Creation of the city’s Asset Management Plan, a comprehensive research project that led to the creation of a long term upgrade and replacement plan for all City properties and capital assets.
• Elimination of post-employment health care costs from the city’s budget.
There is no better test of the durability of the city’s overall strategic business plan than the current unchartered waters of the coronavirus pandemic. While the virus surrounds us, the city is in the midst of numerous major projects including:
• Fire Department hiring 20-plus paramedics to assume control of the local EMS function.
• Construction of the new public safety building and future Emergency Operations Center.
• Design and construction of a new Fire Station 1 and expansion and upgrade of City Hall.
• Design to relocate the Public Works Department from the Seaboard area.
• Initiative to relocate and build a facility for the Solid Waste and Recycling Division.
• Drafting numerous operational policies and codes for improved City operations.
• Multi-million dollar engineering and construction projects to update and upgrade utility services.
The city implemented the Comprehensive Emergency Operation Plan to guide decision-making, personnel management and resource allocation during the coronavirus pandemic. Some planned program initiatives may be rescheduled in light of the projected impact on future revenues.
With limited but necessary adjustment to service protocols, delivery of essential city services are being maintained while we support adequate protective practices for our employees, business partners and our citizens. We have proven the strength and character of our community having endured hurricanes, red tide, and now this novel virus.
As we work through this challenge together, our resolve is to emerge an even stronger and unified community. The city’s sustainable business plan will support that effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.