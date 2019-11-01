My relative lived with a person of the same gender for as long as I can remember — up until their deaths within a few weeks of each other in their elderly years.
It's not my intent to out anyone, not even the dead.
And it took a while — a few decades — before my brothers and I were sharing a beer and one of us said: "Hey, did you ever think about (relative)?"
What seems obvious now was just a part of life. They never held hands together — but they were there, together. There was their snarling dog and constant cigarettes and gripping at each other — but they were together: "Roommates" who met at a job and lived together for at least four decades.
They attended holidays, weddings and funerals together.
As an adult, after I used obvious intellect to figure out their relationship, it was still a quiet topic. We spoke of family trees — genealogy was a passion — but they were not a branch. One was a single leaf; the other on a different plant.
It was their decision.
But it doesn't have to be decision of others.
A Pride event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Suncoast Metropolitan Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave. I'm not sure what it entails, but I'm guessing acceptance and joy and appreciation.
It's plausible there may be some sort of rainbow-style of fashion. But fashion is a choice, unlike some other aspects of life.
Had my relative decided to break the closet doors, there would have been some family stress. What it would have been, I have no idea.
Much of their generation is fading and I don't know if there were implied or real threats, or if it was simply an agreed live-and-let-live situation.
I don't know what it would have meant among their generation, but it was different than what it meant to many people (but not all) in mine.
If you love someone of the same gender, I hope they love you as well. It's that simple.
If you want to share public display of affections, I'm OK with it. If you want to marry, awesome.
Generations have been taught it wasn't right, natural or legal. Generations, in my mind, that were taught poorly.
If you don't want to marry someone of the same gender, don't. If you don't think it's natural, well, some people like the band KISS and that seems much more unnatural. If you don't think it should be legal, you might want to take an underclass course on U.S. contract law.
After the couple died a few years ago, a loved one of mine almost broached the topic.
"Well, at least they had each other."
It was a sincere statement. They weren't completely excluded. They were visited by siblings occasionally. There was love — just a very quiet type.
But what if they had all of us, openly, and happily? Just seems like they would have appreciated it. In retrospect, I know I would have. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
