Creating a Venice citywide garden of color brings together volunteers from Venice Area Beautification in almost nonstop work. The Keep Venice Beautiful team, an arm of VABI, is led by Corky Dalton.
The group recently received a brick for the Venice Sertoma Club’s Honor Walk behind the Venice Island Publix.
Courtney Green, president of Sertoma, came to Maxine Barrett Park where the KVB team was working to present the brick. It is inscribed, “Citizen Award Team Keep Venice Beautiful.”
Watching the teamwork is seeing a perfectly organized group completely in sync. Russ Johnson drives his small pickup that moves workers, fertilizer and mulch where needed. It picks up as many as 10 truck loads of debris like fallen fronds, palms and other vegetation. Volunteers trim trees, trails and canopies daily.
Keeping equipment organized and inventoried is equally important. Volunteers make sure park sites are user friendly. Terry Redman discovered staples used by visitors to hold down picnic tablecloths were left in a picnic table and rusting.
The Keep Venice Beautiful Team logs about 1,000 hours annually. Their work includes downtown and places like Caspersen, the Waterway Park, Brohard and other small parks. Any place you see flowers, it’s the green thumb of VABI and the Keep Venice Beautiful team.
Soon the Art Center’s FantaSea Venice Seahorses and Mermaids will be joining the beautiful Venice landscape. Thanks to everyone who will help bring that fun to our lives.
To join the KVB team contact lincrk22@gmail.com
One of our best
The special person of this week is Corky Dalton, the Keep Venice Beautiful team leader. Corky works along team members and he writes and publishes the KVB newsletter. It is filled with pictures and news about the volunteers and the number of hours worked. The newsletter is an interesting read that is folksy and even includes recipes of a favorite like the Afghan cookie.
Corky loves his work. He is the KVB cheerleader. He is one of those people who seem to have energy times 10. His enthusiasm is contagious. He checks out parks and sites accessing work that the team need to do
When not keeping Venice beautiful, Corky enjoys Venice High School baseball and softball games. He knows the meaning of team. Corky is fun and kind and super-organized. He is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the VeniceGondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
