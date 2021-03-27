COLUMN: The fight against misinformation continues

There’s always a lot of information being spread across the massive amount of media choices we have available to us these days.
Almost any organization can now call themselves news media. These media organizations use many types of online platforms. Some of the information is good, others not-so-much.
It leaves all of us with the responsibility of carefully measuring fact from fiction, as well as differentiating news from opinions.
The political, legislative and legal battles we’re seeing with tech giants across our nation and the world are just getting started. Businesses and governments are grappling with how to handle the dominance of tech giants.
Most news organizations use social media and Google to push out their news and drive viewership back to their websites, newsletters and electronic editions. It’s a big part of what we’re doing at The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier every single day. We’re growing our digital subscription base at a very rapid pace.
In many cases across our nation and locally, our own governments are mimicking news organizations. They’re doing it at our expense since they’re using our tax dollars. Some are actually trying to portray themselves as a news organization and naming it as such. They’re spending our money to blog, make videos, send newsletters and their using extensive public information staffs to decimate their own news. Some may argue that it’s an effort to replace the oversight of the constitutionally protected Freedom of the Press. Some in government don’t like the press coverage, so they may be trying to create their own news.
All of us need to pay close attention to the sources of information that we utilize before sharing it online, in print or in conversations with our friends, family and neighbors. We owe that to them.
I’m a consumer of almost everything I can read, listen to and watch when it comes to local, state, national and international news. Some readers share their news preferences with me. Some are valuable sources of news, while others are questionable.
Some may disagree with me or accuse me of being part of the problem as a member of the press. I’m OK with that. I’ve been in this business for many years. Just like politicians, if you’re in the media business you need to have thick skin. There’s a lot of scrutiny of both professions, and rightfully so.
My message today is to be very careful with all the information you receive before making an important decision.
In a couple weeks, every adult will be eligible to receive a vaccination to protect you from contracting COVID-19. This is great news for all. That means the pace of vaccination distributions has reached a level fast enough to vaccinate the entire adult population. We need to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, especially the young adults who may not think it’s necessary since COVID-19 had very little impact on most of the young adults who contracted it.
The reason for my information source caution is for anyone who thinks or heard that they do not need the vaccine. I’ve seen and heard some dangerously misleading information about it. If you’re reading, watching or seeing a source of information that advises against getting a vaccine, please check your source and check other reliable sources. There’s many online platforms for fact-checking. The following website is a good source for vaccination and COVID-19 myths.
We need to stop this virus and the variant spread now. We can only do that by obtaining herd immunity.
We’ve had too much loss and economic damage from COVID-19. Our nation has lost more than a half-million souls to this virus.
