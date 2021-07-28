Rich Carroll was one of those people who fits the description of someone who was bigger than life. He was a tall man. When he walked unto a baseball field or a gym, it was his warm smile and welcoming face that made everyone know it was OK to hug.
Rich loved people. His great joy was helping others and seeing them smile. He welcomed everyone into his inner circle who had the same idea and purpose.
His love and kindness were like a magnet.
People liked being around Coach Carroll and working with him.
Rich had a way of making people feel special. The Challenger Baseball players knew Coach Carroll loved them.
He cheered for each hit and made ballplayers in wheelchairs feel like All Star Game VIPs. You knew that was true by the smiles and looks on their faces.
They were always ready for a high five. He made their families feel good, too.
Rich had a special relationship with Santa Claus. For many years he sought donations and each Christmas assembled families together at VFW Posts and the Epiphany Parish Hall for a bike give away. Most years it was 100 bikes. Venice Police were on hand to help and to register the bikes.
There were times when even a police chief for the costume, hat and beard. Rich knew how to mobilize a team.
Rich made sure donors were on hand for a thank you. Venice High cheerleaders, volleyball players and baseball team players current and alumni served pizza, drinks and cake and cleaned up.
There was always plenty. And each year Santa arrived in a fun way by golf cart, boat and even helicopter.
Rich made sure Santa had gifts for every child. Gifts were wrapped and marked.
Rich and his terrific wife, Nancy, coordinated it all. Santa was happy and each child also had a picture remembrance.
To know Rich was to love him. His joy was contagious as was his determination. If Rich was around it was a happy place.
If Rich knew you were on his team he welcomed and appreciated you.
The Legacy of Rich Carroll will be alive on his Field of Dreams for a long time. His joy is engraved on the hearts of those who knew and loved him forever.
They know for sure when Rich got to heaven Christ was waiting with open arms.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
