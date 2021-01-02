Most of us have probably said that 2020 is the worst year ever. I’m sure there are some historians out there who would beg to differ. I’m not going to recap why this year was so bad. We all know why.
Instead, I’ve decided to do a rewind in an effort to try to find some good things that happened in our communities in 2020. It was interesting to go back and look at the front pages of sections in The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier for some of the bigger positive local stories in 2020.
It was also an opportunity to remind me just how our local history played out this past year. It started off as a normal election year and slowly crept into the year of the pandemic. I was worried that I wouldn’t find enough good news in 2020 for my column, but I was wrong.
Our state legislators finally toughened the texting while driving laws and they went into effect in 2020. I still see the occasional abuser, but it’s not a common occurrence any more. I suspect the person who back-ended me at the end of 2019 was texting while she was driving, but I don’t know that for sure. It’s a great improvement to the law that will save many lives. Please don’t text and drive.
Amazon is building a 120,000 square foot fulfillment facility on Commerce Drive by Interstate 75 and Jacaranda Boulevard near Venice. This will add some more jobs to our area. I suspect we’ll be seeing more of those gray vans on the road.
Sarasota County and the state secured the funding to widen a large section of River Road from U.S. 41 to I-75. Improvements are supposed to begin in 2021. Let’s hope we can find a way to fund the improvements and widening of the rest of River Road in the Englewood area. It’s greatly needed as Wellen Park and parts of the Cape Haze peninsula continue with accelerated new home construction.
The state purchased the 5,777 acre Orange Hammock Ranch in North Port. This purchase provided the public with 122,000 acres of preserved land in between the Myakka River and the Peace River.
The Atlanta Braves kicked off its first full spring season at CoolToday Park in North Port. Of course, the season didn’t go as planned, but it’s a welcomed addition to baseball in our region. Let’s hope 2021 spring training will give us the opportunity to see some in-person baseball.
The long awaited paving of Winchester North was completed this year. Anyone living in the Englewood area that uses Winchester Boulevard to get to U.S. 41 and I-75 knows how badly that project was needed.
The building boom in Florida did not slow down due to the pandemic. Many speculated that new home construction and the real estate markets would slow down just like in past economic recessions, but the shutdowns created a boom instead of a bust.
Many news reports have determined that people are moving to Florida due to lockdowns or the freedom of working from home. Of course, retirees escaping cold winters up north will most likely be our number one driver of home sales.
2020 gave all of us an opportunity to show our appreciation for first responders, health care workers and the many essential workers who worked through the pandemic to keep us safe. I thank all of them including our associates, correspondents and carriers that worked through the pandemic so we could publish The Daily Sun, Venice Gondolier and the many other publications we publish in print and online.
The Manasota Key beach renourishment project was completed for Charlotte and Sarasota Counties. The two counties partnered to add 1.2 million cubic yards of sands to the beaches.
In Venice, the public safety facility came online and the fire station and City Hall project commenced without skipping a beat.
The city of Punta Gorda selected Gregory Murray as their new city manager to replace Howard Kunik due to his retirement.
Sarasota County Schools selected Brennan Asplen as its new superintendent after a comprehensive search.
Tremendous progress was made last year by the Lemon Bay Conservancy and its partners to transform Wildflower Preserve from a defunct golf course into a nature preserve.
Lost Lagoon closed the deal in Murdock Village on 94 acres that will provide Port Charlotte with a water park and a downtown. This deal was in the works for three years and some were skeptical that it would come to fruition. This was a big step for the future of Port Charlotte.
Tampa Bay Rays fans should be proud of their team making it to the World Series this year. The LA Dodgers ended up defeating the Rays 4-2 in the series, but it was a great year for a team that seems to find a way to have a great season despite having a smaller payroll then most teams.
According to MLB Team Payroll Tracker, The Dodgers 2020 payroll was the highest in MLB while the Rays’ was 27th out of 30 teams.
The $130 million project for Mote Science Education Aquarium (Mote SEA) broke ground in November. This project is estimated to provide about $28 million in annual impact to our region. The greatest impact will be the state-of-the-art educational facility for our schools and community.
Red tide did not make a significant comeback in the Gulf of Mexico in 2020. Let’s hope it stays that way.
The best news of the year, we have FDA approved COVID-19 vaccines being distributed and administered in our communities to end 2020. 2021 is already looking better.
Happy New Year everyone!
