This weekend we honor all of the members of the military who lost their lives fighting for our country.
The freedoms we enjoy today are thanks to everyone who fought for our freedoms. Too many did not come home from the many wars and conflicts. We respectfully honor them on Memorial Day.
Some may think of this weekend as a three-day weekend. Some will travel to visit friends or family. Others may take the opportunity to vacation with our country opening up from the pandemic. There will be cookouts with families and friends across our nation.
More importantly, there will be ceremonies to honor those who paid the greatest price. Memorial Day originated as Decoration Day after the Civil War. That war had more casualties than any other conflict in American history. After that war, our nation started national cemeteries to bury our lost soldiers.
Many of us do not understand what it’s like to lose a loved one to a war or conflict. We’re the fortunate ones who did not know someone who died fighting for our country. Maybe our loved ones made it home safely. Many veterans made it home, but came wounded. Some have healed, others may never heal from the battles they fought or the horrors they may have witnessed.
Many will be spending this holiday weekend traveling to cemeteries. Not a vacation. Not a cookout. They’re going to visit the graves of their lost loved ones. They will be paying respect and remembering when they were alive and among us.
I encourage everyone to take some time this Memorial Day to pay respect to those who served who paid the ultimate price to protect us.
There’s many events in our communities to honor the soldiers who fought and died for our freedoms. If you can’t make it to a ceremony, have a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. That time was established by Congress in 2000 as a National Moment of Remembrance. A time when Americans pause for a minute in unity.
Here’s the list of remembrance events for Memorial Day you can attend:
Memorial Day wreath
American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 will host a Memorial Day remembrance with a wreath laying and playing of taps starting at 11 a.m. Monday at Centennial Park in Venice in front of T.J. Carney’s. The public is invited.
At 3 p.m. that day at the post, it will host a folding of the flag demonstration, talking about the meaning of each of the 13 folds. The post is at 1770 East Venice Avenue, Venice.
North Port City Hall
Local veterans’ organizations and the city of North Port have planned a hybrid in-person/virtual service, set for 11 a.m. Monday, at the City Center Front Green by the flagpole, in front of City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website: www.Facebook.com/TheCityofNorthPort.
Gulf Pines Memorial Park
Englewood’s Memorial Day ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road.
The public is invited to pay tribute during the wreath-laying ceremony. The event will include a gun salute and a guest speaker.
It is free and open to all. For more information, call 941-474-5575.
Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be open for Memorial Day from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. All areas of the museum will be open.
Veterans will be admitted to the museum free of charge. Adult and youth tickets to the museum will be half-price for the day at $6 and $4 respectively. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.
At 1 p.m., the museum will hold a Commemoration Ceremony in the Gulf Theater. The ceremony will be free and open to the public. The ceremony will include video tributes, recitations, music, and a moving candle lighting ceremony with representatives from each American conflict, beginning with World War II lighting a candle for the fallen service members of those conflicts.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Laishley Park
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served or are serving in the military.
