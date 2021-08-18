Each summer, the Venice Theatre takes its show on the road to the Venice Yacht Club for an entertainment gala and to showcase its work.
This year, about 50 women were on hand for a luncheon and afternoon of music and dance.
Cora Wright enjoys bringing entertainment to the Venice Yacht Club luncheons. She knows the secret to a successful event is good food and a good program. The “Young Frankenstein” troupe from the Venice Theatre was the perfect tonic to lift everyone’s spirit.
At this luncheon together with Polly Skinner and Joan Foster, Cora presented a terrific ladies’ day.
Brad Wages introduced the group from the Venice Theatre. He has been the choreographer at the Venice Theatre for more than 20 years. One of his first assignments was “Grease.” Everyone remembers Danny Zucco and “Grease Lightning.” Once Brad experienced Venice, he never left. He continues to make theatergoers smile and tap their toes.
One of the highlights of this luncheon was meeting Wylene Lyle, visiting from Winter Haven. She is Cheryl Pickles’ mother — and after months of hearing about Wylene, she finally appeared in person.
For many of the luncheon regulars, the Yacht Club afternoons are their happy place. It’s a special time to meet with friends, chat, eat delicious food and just hang out for a couple of hours. It’s a good thing.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Polly Skinner who is the behind the scenes person for many Yacht Club events. Polly likes to attend to the details and arrive early making sure of all is in order. She welcomes guests to her table and makes everyone feel welcome including them in all conversations. Polly especially enjoys Venice Theatre shows and all things that include young people.
When not at the Yacht Club, Polly is dedicated to service with the Literacy Volunteers of Sarasota County. She serves on the Literacy Board promoting programs and volunteers in the community.
Polly is an active participant in life in Venice. She enjoys activities at the Venice Art Center and often serves on the board and at their receptions and projects. Polly is kind. She enjoys fun things with fun people. She is a nice lady who makes people feel good about being and working with her.
Polly Skinner is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
