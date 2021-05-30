Throughout history, America has been blessed with extraordinary people who were willing to risk their lives to fight for the rights and freedoms we enjoy today.
From those who fought in the American Revolution, to those currently serving in the Middle East, our service members are truly the foundation of our great nation.
And while we remember the battles won and lost and history records the highlights of war, we often lose the personal stories of the individuals who sacrificed so much on behalf of our nation.
These stories are essential; they color history in a way a textbook cannot and must be shared and preserved for a future generation. In recognition of these important stories, Congress passed the Veterans’ Oral History Project Act in 2000 and created the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project.
The project focuses on preserving and making accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war.
Each year, the Library of Congress conducts interviews across the United States, collecting the stories of veterans and preserving them in the Library of Congress.
From recorded interviews, to wartime letters, and photos from service, veterans across generations tell their stories and contribute to our shared American history.
As a veteran, I was honored to take part in the Veterans History Project.
My time in service has shaped my life and preserving the memories from that special time was of the utmost importance. I know that my children and grandchildren will have this record for generations to come and I am proud of the legacy I am able to leave because of the Veterans History Project.
No matter your time in service, or your role in the military, all veteran stories are important.
Our community is blessed with many veterans from across generations and it is my hope that you all will participate in the Veterans History Project to leave a legacy for your family and our nation.
Throughout the year, I will personally be conducting interviews to give local veterans the opportunity to learn more about the project. It is my hope that all veterans in our community will take the time to share their story and have their story of service preserved for the next generation.
To learn more about the project and participate, please visit steube.house.gov/vhp.
