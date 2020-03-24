Combating the spread of coronavirus is a priority issue in Venice, across the state, and across the globe.
On March 16, the city issued Executive Order 2020-01 declaring a State of Emergency that activated the city’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP). Pursuant to Florida statutes, under the declaration the city has the authority to waive certain standard operating procedures and formalities to expedite the acquisition of necessary supplies and services.
Additionally, the declaration qualifies the city for reimbursement from FEMA for expenses related to our response to the pandemic.
Venice is working with Sarasota County and area government partners in a coordinated response to the changing conditions. Internal staff meetings are held to share information across department lines and a daily countywide conference call updates our knowledge base and supports coordinated response efforts.
Among the early Venice initiatives was the canceling of all special event permits through May 1. The cancellation period is subject to change based on conditions. The cancellations were ordered to reduce the incidence of large-scale gatherings that may increase the risk of transmitting coronavirus and is consistent with Gov. DeSantis’ directive to eliminate public gatherings of 250 or more persons.
It was disappointing to have to cancel the events, but a necessary step to protect the public health. The benchmark for public gatherings was later reduced to 50 people. Subsequently, the city canceled all non-essential public meetings for the next 30-day period.
The one meeting remaining on the schedule is the March 31 City Council meeting. Gov. DeSantis’ temporary waiver of certain public meeting protocols may enable the city to conduct that meeting through a remote telephonic process.
The state-level directive for public assemblies now limits individual gatherings to no more than 10 persons and establishes a minimum social distancing of 6 feet between assembled parties.
As the city takes its lead from the county and state initiatives, so the state agencies are continually assessing information from other states and from the federal government. Decisions to constrain person-to-person contact consider a number of metrics including: reported cases of coronavirus with presumptive findings (subject to testing); number of confirmed cases (resulting from positive test results); and number of deaths corresponding with positive test results.
These data are reported by state, and in Florida further broken down by county. Tracking reported cases by geographical breakdown helps identify areas where there is increased risk of transmitting the coronavirus. These numbers will rise. As test kits become more readily available, more people will be tested, driving those numbers higher. The continued isolation protocols will presumably remain until an effective vaccine is validated and distributed for use. Keep track of the latest Venice updates on the city’s webpage, www.venicegov.com, or follow us on Facebook: Venice, Florida Municipal Government.
On March 20, Manatee County closed its public beaches. The reason for the closing was a concern that those beaches might experience an influx of beachgoers from other beaches already closed.
Similarly, Sarasota County announced that the public beaches in our county would be closed effective March 21, based on the same concern of a possible unmanageable influx from other areas.
As the Venice public beaches are maintained and managed by Sarasota County through a multi-year interlocal agreement, Venice staff and county staff coordinated efforts to publicly announce the closings, erect barricades and post signage designating that the beaches were closed to public use.
Ironically, on the day of the announcement, city and county staff had examined the beaches and found that the patrons were dutifully obeying the social distancing requirements. However, the realization that spring break students as well as other visitors would be searching for open beaches necessitated exercising this preventive step. In fact, Venice had already been receiving inquiries from other shoreline communities asking if our beaches were still open.
To maintain consistency with our coordinated preventive strategy of limiting social interaction, Venice issues a declaration closing the South Jetty, Venice Fishing Pier and Children’s Interactive Fountain in Centennial Park, effective the same date.
The city and its local and area partners will focus on our No. 1 priority – protecting the health and safety of our community. Supporting the physical health protocols, we will work with businesses and residents in initiatives to provide interim solutions to social and economic challenges. Among the most recent are supporting take-out and curbside services for local restaurants by designating short-term public parking spaces for customer take-out orders.
Through this very challenging period there has been one resounding impression in Venice – we have a great community of resident and business partners. Unquestionably, the coronavirus has had a devastating effect on business and social conditions; but true to character, our community is confronting the challenge demonstrating the highest levels of compassion, support and collaboration.
Even in these trying times, it is a blessing to be at home in this paradise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.