VENICE - Four Venice High School students were among 90 across Florida to receive the Comcast annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarships, according to the company.
Venice students include: Jillian Alexander, of Englewood; Janelle Colombo, of Venice; Kaylee Cumbo, of Venice and Daniel Staas, of Nokomis.
The one-time, $2,500 scholarship is for "undergraduate education-related expenses," the company said in its news release, noting students are selected for "outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills."
“We are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners and to help them further their education,” said Jen Boyett, Senior Manager of External Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast in Southwest Florida. “These students are top achievers in academics and leaders in their communities and among their peers. They represent our future, and Comcast is proud to support them.”
The news release noted area recipients are enrolled in some of the top universities in the country, including Florida State, Princeton, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.
