VENICE — “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote,” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook.
There is no charge for the event.
According to a news release, the film highlights “stories that took place in Georgia following the 2018 midterm elections.”
“The film was created as an opportunity for people to learn the value of the ballot and how the integrity of our republic is being challenged by people in power,” it states.
Local activist Kendra Muntz will moderate a discussion with a presentation by Rank My Vote SRQ.
For more information, call 515-206-2691
