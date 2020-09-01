PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte Players continues to present live events through the pandemic, including Kids OnStage summer camp; a play at Langdon Playhouse and two more events set - including its eighth annual Comedy for a Cause fundraiser.
Comedy for a Cause 2020 takes place live from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Langdon and broadcast live on the Players’ Facebook page.
Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody, Comedy for a Cause Director Chris Constance and Executive Producer Steve Lineberry adjusted the event for online, according to a news release from Dan Meares.
“We felt that with a different type of cast and different type of production, we wouldn’t miss a beat for the 2020 season,” Lineberry said. “We asked cast members from previous years if they would like to be in the eighth Annual Comedy for a Cause and they stepped up to the plate and said: ‘Let’s do it’ ”
Comedy for a Cause is the Players’ premier fundraising event. This year, the cast includes:
· Janie Duke, Glass Duchess Studio.
· Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, Port Charlotte nephrologist.
· Mike Moody, sales manager for Sun Broadcasting Inc.
· Kim Parks, membership coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
· Amanda Stahl-Stacey, business development director for Trilogy Home Health Care.
"The cast members have established an online donation goal of $1,000 each and are asking friends and the public to help," the news release states.
Those wanting to take part can visit www.charlotteplayers.org, click on Comedy for a Cause 2020, then click on the cast member - or cast members - you wish to support and click the “Donate” link under their photo.
Sponsorship levels are:
· Laugh Out Loud - $100
· Comic Relief - $250
· Punch Line - $500
· Crack Me Up - $1,000
· Tickle My Funny Bone - $1,500
Sponsorship deadline is Sept. 21, the news release notes. Players Community Outreach Coordinator Lori Wagner-Ryan is the sponsorship coordinator and can be contacted by calling 941-255-1022 or emailing lori.wagner-ryan@charlotteplayers.org.
There will also be a "Curtain Call" online silent auction.
Jessica Cantwell is seeking items for the auction. Bidding takes place Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 on the Players’ Facebook page.
Those interested in donating auction items can contact Cantwell at jessica_cantwell@lcca.com.
“We will be using livestream technology to broadcast the production on Facebook,” Lineberry said. “Having it on Facebook means people will be able to watch and donate or watch and donate later. We have no idea what kind of multiplier effect it’ll have. I think people everywhere are looking for something, and we’ll have some fun surprises, too. I think it’ll be great.”
Constance and Lineberry said "off-color material" will "be absent this year."
“This version will be rated G or PG,” Lineberry said. “Facebook will immediately shut down the live broadcast if anything is said that may have be R or X, so it will definitely be a family event.”
