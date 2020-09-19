Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church offers a variety of virtual events in addition to its online services as well as drum circles on the grounds of the church with social distancing.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join the Zoom conference to learn more about the next virtual choir experience using “Musica Dei Donum” in an upcoming “Passionate Jesus” series.
Additional dates will be shared then. The meeting ID is: 774 580 1526 Passcode: suncoast
The next in-person drum circle at Suncoast MCC will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 on the church grounds.
Participants will be safely distanced for social interaction but not by the love of being able to come together in joy and fellowship.
No experience is necessary and there is room for all in the circle. Please bring a lawn chair (type with a firm bottom rather than a sinking/sling seat is better), bug spray, sunscreen, water and a drum if you have it.
If you are interested, email your name and whether you need a drum or if you will be bringing your own to Dr. David Katz. Go to the Suncoast MCC and click on the email to Dr. Katz link. This will allow him to communicate with you if inclement weather requires a cancellation.
If you like Pictionary, you are invited to compete virtually at 6 p.m. each Monday. Zoom ID: 949 7879 786 and Passcode: suncoast
Suncoast’s pastors will lead “The Passionate Jesus Class” at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 through Oct. 13 Based on the book by the Rev. Peter Wallace (book not required), participants will explore Jesus in more depth as an engaged and emotional person who inspires us to live a more holy and wholly integrated life.
Friday, Suncoast MCC will host a country-themed homecoming at the church. Wear you best country attire and enjoy music, laughs and a special appearance by Georgia Moore. This event will be held outside on our church grounds. Masks required and social distance guidelines will be practiced.
The co-pastors of Suncoast MCC are the Rev. Nancy Wilson and the Rev. Vickie Miller. The church is at 3276 E, Venice Ave., Venice. Call 941-494-7068 or visit www.suncoastmcc.com
