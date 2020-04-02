Anticipation can be a good thing, especially in such trying times.
Re-opening coming soon — or at least as soon as this COVID-19 thing is in the history books — will be the newest seasonal exhibit already mounted and ready for viewing at the Venice Museum in the Triangle Inn — a display of the sports history of Venice titled “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports.”
It was assembled by the city’s curator and collections manager Jon Watson and includes early photos, news clippings, trophies, and other sports memorabilia that illustrate that even the earliest citizens loved sports.
The first Venice Golf and Country Club was located about where Country Club Estates is today.
