Photo featured in “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports,” assembled by curator and collections manager Jon Watson of the Venice Division of Historical Resources. The museum, housed at the historical Triangle Inn, is located at 351 Nassau St. on the city’s Cultural Campus.

 PROVIDED BY VENICE DIVISION OF HISTORICAL RESOURCES

Anticipation can be a good thing, especially in such trying times.

Re-opening coming soon — or at least as soon as this COVID-19 thing is in the history books — will be the newest seasonal exhibit already mounted and ready for viewing at the Venice Museum in the Triangle Inn — a display of the sports history of Venice titled “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports.”

It was assembled by the city’s curator and collections manager Jon Watson and includes early photos, news clippings, trophies, and other sports memorabilia that illustrate that even the earliest citizens loved sports.

The first Venice Golf and Country Club was located about where Country Club Estates is today.

