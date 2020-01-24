Check out the variety of entertainment offerings in coming weeks at the Glenridge Performing Arts Center in Sarasota.
2 p.m., Sunday : Jason Farnham: America’s Funniest Piano Player: This celebrated pianist and vocalist is known across the world as “the guy who plays the piano upside down.” How to describe his crowd-pleasing concerts? Imagine the love child of Victor Borge and Jerry Lee Lewis. Also a diverse composer, Farnham’s royalty-free songs on YouTube have been downloaded nearly 4 million times. His TV and film credits include The Dr. Oz Show, BMW and Ford commercials, and a number of feature films and documentaries.
7:30 p.m., Jan. 29 : “Let ’Em Have It Just That Way: The Songwriters of the Harlem Renaissance,” a lecture with Peabody Award-winning music historian Michael Lasser: After World War I, African-American leaders turned to the arts to transform society. The movement they created spanned the spectrum of creative expression, and songwriting was no exception. Thanks to songwriters like Fats Waller, Andy Razaf, James P. Johnson, and Duke Ellington, mainstream America started singing a different tune.
8 p.m., Feb. 1 : “Michael Lasser and Friends: Notes By/About Irving Berlin”
Michael Lasser returns with songstress Cindy Miller and pianist Alan Jones to celebrate the legacy of Irving Berlin. For more than half a century, Berlin demonstrated a genius for reading the American mind, and expressing its deepest yearnings in songs of beautiful simplicity. Lasser notes that, “No one wrote as many successful songs as Berlin and no one wrote with as keen a sense of America. He was our great democratic songwriter, and our great articulator of America’s changing attitudes about everything from love to war. He gave voice to the values, beliefs, follies, and dreams that characterized the lives we lived and hoped for.”
2 p.m., Feb. 9 : Jeff Rupert Quartet with Veronica Swift
Jeff Rupert’s all-star quartet and award-winning vocalist, Veronica Swift, are swinging back to The Glenridge for a dynamic return engagement. This crowd-pleasing, sizzling ensemble raises the bar for jazz wherever they take the stage. Rupert has performed at the Blue Note, Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, the Tokyo Forum, the National concert hall of Taipei, Taiwan, and at jazz festivals across Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Swift is recognized as one of the top young jazz singers on the scene.
2 p.m., Feb. 23 : Diego Figueiredo
While he’s only 37, this rising star of the guitar world has released 23 CDs, three DVDs, and played in more than 60 countries. Figueiredo is the winner of several important competitions including The Montreux Jazz Competition, and the VISA Prize. His concerts are a fusion between Jazz, Bossa Nova and Classical music. Figueiredo has a unique interpretation, with tremendous techniques, enormous emotion, and his shows have been a great success to all audiences. He was born in Franca, Brazil, in 1980, and at the age of 4, he used to strike poses carrying his small guitar. At 6, he got a mandolin, which was kept in a very special place in his house. Figueiredo played many instruments before choosing the electric guitar when he was 12, playing in theaters and local pubs, revealing the great art of improvising and harmonizing. At 15, he conquered theaters and nightclubs in many different Brazilian states, playing solo or with renowned musicians.
