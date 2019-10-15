VENICE — Daus Capital unveiled a new, smaller proposed Four Points Sheraton on Tamiami Trail in Venice, but it didn’t pass muster with the city Planning Commission.
The first plan was previously shot down by the Venice City Council as being incompatible with residential neighbors.
On Tuesday, the Venice Planning Commission denied four land use petitions for much the same reason.
The upscale four-story Four Points Sheraton Hotel was reduced to 103 rooms from the original proposal of 136 rooms, but some commissioners said a three-story hotel would have been more acceptable.
There was also a variance request for seven additional feet in height, from 35 feet to 42 feet.
Daus also agreed to make a number of changes to meet the city’s Northern Italian Renaissance architectural style required in the Venetian Urban District Overlay area. The original prototype was of a modern architectural style.
But some Commissioners questioned if the architectural changes comply. The elevation drawings made it difficult to see exactly what architectural changes are proposed. The commission recommended denial of a site and development petition.
Chairman Barry Snyder asked if the developer considered any other architectural designs that would have resulted in three stories, reducing the need for numerous waivers. Daus did, but found it didn’t meet their needs. Some members indicated that might be more acceptable.
The Commission did recommend approval by City Council of the proposed rezone from County Office and Professional Institution to City OPI.
A major sticking point was the new four story proposal required four separate waivers and variances.
Some residents from Country Club Estates seized on that notion.
“You are our custodians. (It’s your job) to protect us from this type of invasion,” Country Club Estates resident Linda Row said. “They knew when they bought the property what they could do with the property. I find it unacceptable that they would request four or five waivers.”
Robert Conover, also of Country Club Estates, agreed.
“Special exceptions, variances, waivers being requested ... this all points out the developer’s unwillingness to conform to our code,” Conover said.
Fox Lea Farms, the Venice Regional Bayfront Hotel, Visit Sarasota and a number of local business owners testified or sent letters in support of the proposed hotel.
Daniel Singh, with Daus, said he anticipated a hotel would provide 400 jobs and $6 million in community impact.
The recommendations move next to City Council for final consideration.
