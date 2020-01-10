SARASOTA – An amended complaint filed in the federal district court in Tampa on Friday now accuses three Sarasota County commissioners of violating the Florida Constitution as well as the U.S. Constitution with the decision to redistrict their commission boundaries.
The original complaint filed in early December against the county and Commissioners Nancy Detert, Mike Moran and Alan Maio alleged that by changing the boundaries of their districts in advance of the 2020 Census, they were violating the equal protection clause to the 14th Amendment and the Voting Rights Act enacted to enforce the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Now, the amended complaint alleges a violation of the Florida Constitution that prohibits the drawing of legislative districts to favor or disfavor a political party or an incumbent.
“The County Commissioners reapportionment plan clearly demonstrates incumbent favoritism, partisan gamesmanship and abridging the equal opportunity of African-American voters from participating in the 2020 election and to elect representatives of their choice,” the amended complaint alleges.
It goes on to state, “The County Commissioners gerrymandered in order to protect the seats of existing commissioners and preserve control of the County Commission by white residents and the Republican Party.”
The complaint filed on behalf of Newtown residents Mary Mack, Fredd Atkins, and Michael White alleges that the commissioners engaged in racially based gerrymandering by moving the entire African-American Newtown community from District 1 to District 2, thereby protecting the vulnerable seat of Moran.
In 2016, Atkins, who is or was a declared candidate to oppose Moran in 2020, carried all of the Newtown precincts, and with the change to single-member districts for this year, the complaint alleges it is conceivable that Atkins would win the race.
The new commission boundaries are based on a derivative of a map that was submitted anonymously through a portal on the county’s website. An investigation by the Sarasota Herald Tribune later revealed that the author of this map was Robert Waechter, a former GOP chairman and behind-the-scenes power broker.
During deliberations about the maps, Detert lambasted the Waechter map as “being out of whack.”
Nevertheless, commissioners asked their redistricting consultant, Kurt Spitzer, to tweak the map, which was ultimately adopted by a 3-2 vote.
Only Commissioners Charles Hines and Christian Ziegler voted in opposition of this map.
Ziegler has consistently opposed redistricting prior to having the results of the 2020 Census, while Hines has argued that federal case law mandated that commissioners redistrict now because of the vast population differences in the individual districts due to the explosive growth in South County.
While the complaint asks the court to prevent the county from using the new map in the 2020 county commission race, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner wrote in an e-mail that his office is using the new map to realign precincts and moving individual voter records to their new commission districts.
In addition to preventing the use of the new maps in 2020, the complaint also asks the court to extend the filing deadline for commission candidates, and enjoining commissioners from redistricting until after the conclusion of the 2020 Census.
The county has retained the GrayRobinson law firm of Tampa to represent it and the three commissioners, and no response to the complaint, which was due this past Wednesday, has been filed. Instead, Assistant County Attorney David Pearce filed a motion seeking an extension of time until after commissioners could act on a waiver of conflicts for GrayRobinson.
U.S. District Court Judge William F. Jung gave the county until Jan. 16 to file a response, and commissioners are set to act on the waiver request at their Jan. 14 meeting.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
