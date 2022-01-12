VENICE — Reconvening at City Council’s request, the Charter Review Committee took another look at charter provisions for filling a vacancy Monday.
The Committee had considered Article 3 during its review of the charter last year without making any recommendations regarding the subject.
Vacancies have been rare, with the most recent one occurring more than 10 years earlier.
But Brian Kelly’s resignation in December pointed out some issues with the process, including that there actually isn’t one for how to choose someone.
The charter provides that any resident who has been a registered voter in the city for the preceding 12 months is eligible. It requires the Council appoint someone within 30 days or hold a special election within 60 days. And it specifies how much time the appointee is to serve.
It’s silent, however, on how to identify potential appointees or to choose among them.
Committee members declined to address the issue, saying they hadn’t been directed by the Council to consider it.
It’s not a charter review item because it’s not in the charter, former Mayor John Holic said.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler had offered a motion in December to have the Committee recommend how to fill the vacancy but withdrew it when informed there wasn’t time for it to weigh in before the deadline to name someone.
It did come up with recommendations on two other aspects of the process, however.
Holic and Kit McKeon, a former Council member, suggested that the appointee should be allowed to serve the remainder of the open term, rather than just to the next election.
Kelly resigned with nearly two years left to serve, so Rachel Frank, who replaced him, will hold office through this year’s election, when voters will pick someone to complete his term. She’s eligible to run and could stand for election the following year for a three-year term.
But that’s a burden on potential appointees that may discourage some from throwing their hats into the ring, Holic said.
A lot of effort goes into seeking appointment, he said, and then the person appointed has to undertake the time and expense of a campaign a year later and again the year after that, to remain in office.
Completing the remaining term is a much simpler way to deal with the issue, McKeon said.
Commissioner Richard Clapp didn’t disagree with the thought but said the Committee’s position seemed to be trading “the convenience of the candidate for the rights of the electors.”
“You may be depriving the electorate of having a say for a considerable period of time,” he said. “Appointing someone to elective office is the least desirable path to take in the first place.”
Still, he joined the rest of the Committee in voting to recommend McKeon’s version of the charter revision.
They also decided to make a recommendation about the special election provision.
Then-City Clerk Lori Stelzer had informed them that 60 days was an unrealistic time frame, and Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner confirmed to City Clerk Kelly Michaels that a minimum of 120 days was more realistic.
The city doesn’t have the equipment or the processes in place to run its own elections.
First, the Committee members had to decide whether a special election should even be included.
Holic said there’s no reason six Council members couldn’t fill a vacancy in time but Committee Chair Jeff Boone noted the possibility of deadlock and City Attorney Kelly Fernandez repeatedly urged there be a fallback plan.
That left the matter of timing.
Turner’s saying his office would need at least 120 days to hold a special election created the prospect of a special election and a regular election occurring almost back to back.
The compromise was not to put a time frame on the election, but to recommend that the charter state it be held as soon as possible, in consultation with Turner’s office.
The new recommendations are to be added to the agenda of a Council charter review workshop set for Jan. 19.
