There are few health disorders people wish to discuss less than incontinence, and yet it is one of the most common. In fact, scientists and doctors have difficulty even assessing its prevalence because of underreporting. People just don't want to talk about it, let alone admit they have the problem.
Incontinence is most frequently associated with the elderly, but a study of urinary incontinence in women published in the British Journal of Urology, June 2014, stated that 18 percent of women between the ages of 45 and 60 in the UK, France, Germany and the United States were sufferers. Multiple studies suggest twice as many women as men have UI in any age group. Fecal incontinence is known to be even more underreported than UI, although its effect on quality of life is significant. Its prevalence is thought to be somewhere between seven and 15 percent in men and women.
Dr. Christine Greene of Greene Rehab in Venice, a physical therapist, has been interviewed by the Venice Gondolier Sun about health disorders she treats. This interview and the one previous are on pelvic floor disorders, the former on chronic pelvic pain. Here, she discusses how physical therapy can help with urinary and fecal incontinence.
Gondolier Sun: I gather that statistics on incontinence are very rough estimates because of underreporting.
Dr. Greene: That's true, but also due to variations in studies. What we are sure of, however, is that women are twice as likely as men to have UI, and that both UI and FI prevalence increase with age. This is significant because of our demographics now.
Gondolier Sun: What do you mean by "our demographics"?
Dr. Greene: Well, two things: the aging American Baby Boomers and the aging world population in general. The Boomers are "the frog in the snake", so to speak, the bulge in the population chart. As we pass into senescence, what happens to us has a bigger impact on society than anything before or projected. And with the advances in medicine, people are living longer, not just in America, but globally.
A paper in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2009 based on U.S. Census Bureau projections to 2050 said that FI is expected to increase more than any other pelvic floor disorder in women, and that sufferers will rise from 10.6 million to 16.8 million. That is going to have a significant economic as well as social impact.
Gondolier Sun: I see. But aside from aging, what other factors can predispose someone to UI or FI?
Dr. Greene: Several, but only a few are within our control, such as obesity, smoking and muscle tone. That's where PT comes in, focusing on the musculature of the pelvic floor.
Gondolier Sun: And how do therapists go about this? You don't make people pump iron with their pelvises, do you?
Dr. Greene: Ha! No, not quite, but there is much that can be done. For example, one cause of UI is poor tone in the pelvic floor muscles. The bladder is subject to emptying by a surrounding muscle called the detrussor. The brain says, "OK, detrussor, bladder's full, contract." If the PFMs are toned, they hold the flow until you get to the restroom. If not, you spring a leak. We teach exercises for strengthening the PFMs.
But we also teach muscles to relax, because sometimes muscle spasms are a problem as well. Good muscle tone and an awareness of what's going on down there are equally important. Biofeedback can help. Waste elimination is actually rather complicated, involving muscle contraction and relaxation, proper neural signals both effective and receptive, healthy tissue and more. We have to examine and approach the problem from a system standpoint, not simply see one aspect in isolation.
Gondolier Sun: I understand. So what UI and FI problems can PT address?
Dr. Greene: We can help with nocturia – that's frequent voiding at night, dysuria, which is painful urination, overactive bladder, FI due to atrophy of pelvic floor muscles and other problems. For men, we treat UI resulting from a prostatectomy. And, of course, these are all non-intrusive, non-surgical. The patient is actively involved in their own therapy and healing.
Gondolier Sun: Sounds like a safe, comfortable and effective therapy option to me.
Dr. Greene: That's because it is, and why PT has grown in importance in the treatment of incontinence.
Dr. Christine Greene may be reached at the Greene Rehab Services Venice office, 941-484-2471. James Blackburn may be reached at gringoviajero@hotmail.com.
