It's easy to imagine that the residents of the community between South Venice and River Road suffer from an identity crisis.
It seems like they get handed a new name every year.
Years ago, before it was "West Villages," it was Taylor Ranch.
During the Great Recession, when there were only seven homes sold in Gran Paradiso, the bulk of the undeveloped property was called Thomas Ranch, with the major landowner controlling major decisions in the West Villages Improvement District, a taxing district set up to fund infrastructure projects, such as the beautiful landscaping on the highway.
NORTH PORT OR VENICE?
The retirement community is located in North Port — on the west side of town — and has a Publix Supermarket, a sure sign it will grow.
But the postal address is Venice. Years ago, angry residents said salesmen sold them on the idea that they were moving to Venice, a name with more cachet than North Port.
They learned differently when they hooked up to North Port utilities.
Meanwhile, northerners looking to retire in Florida could confuse it with The Villages, a sprawling retirement mecca near Ocala. After all, West Villages has been one of the largest master-planned communities in the country for five years, ranking in the Top 5 often just behind The Villages and Lakewood Ranch.
To lessen the confusion, the current managers recently made West Villages part of Wellen Park.
ROADS NO HELP
Road names just add to the confusion. As you drive from Venice to Port Charlotte you traverse a portion of U.S. 41 (aka Tamiami Trail) in the West Villages known as the East Trail, so named because the road goes east-west in North Port. Inside city limits, a sign invites you into "Wellen Park." That turn also takes you to CoolToday Park, the name of the spring training baseball stadium inside Wellen Park.
If you miss the turn off U.S. 41 you can turn around at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, a public college that's within Wellen Park. But you will never hear anyone accurately say that Wellen Park or North Port has a state college. The school is inside an enclave within Wellen Park. Technically SCF is in unincorporated Sarasota County.
If you get lost, you might end up in Sarasota National, a community that is part of Wellen Park, and just a few miles from the city of Sarasota.
Names can be perplexing around here.
North Port originally was named North Port Charlotte. North Port also is the home of Warm Mineral Springs, a mineral spring park owned by the city. But please don't confuse the park with Warm Mineral Springs, the nearby Census-designated place. Like SCF, it's in unincorporated Sarasota County.
Ironically, the residents of Warm Mineral Springs have North Port postal addresses.
