Tim Foster talks about theater architecture

Tim Foster, a founding partner in Foster-Wilson Architects, will discuss six of his key theater projects making a connection with historic buildings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Center for Architecture Sarasota, 265 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota. Members $20, non-members $25. Young Moderns $10. Registration required. Call 941-350-5430

Fashion and food at Manasota Beach ClubParichat House in Venice will present a fashion show at noon Jan. 25 at the Manasota Beach Club. Tickets are $30 including lunch and gratuity. Purchase tickets at Parichat House, 116 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. For information, call 941-486-8130.

Check out Venetian harmony ChorusVenetian Harmony Chorus invites women who enjoy singing to visit a rehearsal Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at 2390 Seabrook Ave., Venice. Car pools may be available. For information call 941-480-1480.

