Humanist Society presents Paddy Padmanabhan Jan. 4
The Gulf Coast Humanist Society welcomes the public on Jan. 4 to a presentation by Paddy Padmanabhan about the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.
This organization trains and supports volunteers in tutoring adults, one-on-one, who want to improve their functional reading, writing and English-speaking skills.
Humanist Society members and guests will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Family Table Restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, North Port for lunch; at 12:30 p.m. Padmanabhan, a member of LVSSC’s board, will address the group.
To join the Society members for lunch, notify Meigs Gladwell at 941-927-5665 or mg@glidewell.net.
Kaleidoscope dedicationThe public is invited to a dedication of the city of Venice’s most recent sculpture at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Centennial Park.
The installation is located on an ADA-accessible concrete pad between the children’s fountain and the gazebo and contains two bronze kaleidoscopes aimed at a rotating bowl of flowers maintained by Venice Area Beautification volunteers.
The sculpture, purchased with private funds, was given in memory of James Hagler, former director of the Venice Museum & Archives, whose idea it was to purchase the interactive work of art.
Republican Club MeetsRon Turner, supervisor of elections, speaks 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. onWednesday, Jan. 8, at the Venice Gardens Civic Association, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
Turner will give an overview of Sarasota County election history and current election information. Light refreshments are served at 11:30 a.m. Contact: Matt Soldano 401-792-8132.
Pickleball in VenicePickleball is at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays (excluding holidays), intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., beginner; 5-8 p.m. open play/social play.
A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want. Call 941-861-5000.
Women’s Resource Center classesWomen’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Venice Farmers MarketThe weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday morning at Avenue des Parques next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
Tin Can Sailors meetTin Can Sailors meet at 11 a.m. The second Thursday of every month at the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road. All Tin Can Sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Merle Garman at 941-408-9704 or mgjr1960@gmail.co.
Walking club has new meeting spotThe Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Park near Publix on the island of Venice and completes up to a 2.5-mile walk along Venetian Waterway Park. Click on “Where we meet” at VeniceWalkabout.org.
Venice ChoraleThe Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, building community through love
Tickets are $20-$25, $5 for students, available online at TheVeniceChorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group discounts are available.
Learn Sarasota history on a trolleySue Blue and her famous Saturday morning historic downtown trolley tours are ready to roll. The red trolley leaves Pioneer Park, 1260 12th St., at 10 a.m. and returns at noon Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 8 and 22, March 14 and 28 and April 4. A ticket to ride is $35. You must reserve by contacting Linda Garcia at 941-364-9076.
