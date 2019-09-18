Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
Launched by federal agencies and 700 volunteers in 1994, National Public Lands Day is celebrated annually. There will be free public admission to volunteers at Oscar Scherer State Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28.
For this event, volunteers will be pulling invasive species, maintaining trails, picking up trash and more. Families, friends, students or co-workers are encouraged to participate to help ensure public lands continue to be beautiful places for all to enjoy.
Laurel community cleanup this Saturday
Sarasota County will hold a free community cleanup in the Laurel area from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, accepting discarded household items, appliances, tree trimmings and other garbage.
Dumpsters will be available at Forrest Street at Laurel Park and the corner of Church Street and Spencer Avenue. Televisions, electronics computers, tires and large appliances will be accepted at the Forest Street location.
Hazardous materials, paint, oil, gas and aerosol cans will not be accepted, but can be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday at 250 S. Jackson Road. Call 941-861-5000.
Earn free Air Show tickets
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can earn free tickets to the Florida International Air Show Nov. 1 to 3. They have to read an aviation-related book and write three things they learned about aviation or liked about the book. Parents must submit it to the student’s teacher who must include a short summary. The form can be found onfloridaairshow.com
Home school students also have the opportunity to earn a free ticket. Parents can email the form, which must be signed by the parent, to floridaoutlook.com
Once the form is submitted, students earn a free ticket and can choose the day to attend the event and must be accompanied by adult who paid admission.
See Venice flood map
Have you visited the city of Venice’s new flood map? See it online at arcg.is/O991H. It includes flood zones, evacuation levels, shelters, elevation certificates, wetlands, river water levels and sea level rise. This one-stop shopping link prepared by Stormwater Engineering Research Analyst Kat Harring. For more information, call 941-882 7412 or kharring@Venicegov.com.
New chief nursing officers
Todd Haner is the new chief nursing officer at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. He will lead all patient care activities and nursing practices for almost 400 nurses and nursing related staff at the 155-bed hospital.
Haner has a doctorate and more than two decades of nursing experience, most recently as chief nursing officer at Lower Keys Medical Center and other hospitals in South Florida.
Stormy Dulovich has been promoted to assistant chief nursing officer. She also remains the director of nursing for critical care, hemodialysis and the extended care units at Doctors Hospital.
Bravo opens at Westfield Siesta Key
Debuting a new menu featuring lots of Italian Mediterranean favorites is the BRAVO Italian Mediterranean at Westfield Siesta Key which has a grand opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.