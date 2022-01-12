SARASOTA — The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is simplifying scholarship opportunities by offering a single application for local students.
Students under the age of 24 and from Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee counties are eligible to apply to the Community Foundation’s Traditional Application, which will connect them to over 70 scholarship opportunities.
The application will be open until Feb. 15 and students will have the opportunity to be selected for scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000 for the upcoming academic year.
To be eligible, students must be a current resident, a graduating high school senior or a graduate of a high school located in the above counties, and must be pursuing or planning to pursue further education at an accredited university, community college, technical school, or certification program.
Recipients are chosen based on need, merit, or a combination of both.
Some of the scholarships available through the single application include the Sarasota County Bar Association Booker Law Academy Scholarship, Destinations Florida Scholarship, and Performing Arts Scholarship.
In 2021, around 800 scholarships worth more than $2.2 million were awarded to students through the Community Foundation.
Additional scholarship opportunities apart from the traditional application include:
• The Father Connie Dougherty Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship for well-rounded applicants who have a heart to serve others and make the world a better place, is also accepting applications through Monday, March 7. Students under 24 years of age who will be graduating or have already graduated from high schools in Sarasota County are welcome to apply.
• The Youth Expanded Studies Scholarship is available for students who are permanent residents of Sarasota County and plan to participate in a distinct educational program, opportunity, or event, beyond the typical school setting, such as summer programs at colleges or universities. Middle school and high school students under the age of 18 are eligible to apply through Tuesday, Feb. 1.
For more information on the traditional scholarship and to apply, visit: bit.ly/3GhgFZ3
