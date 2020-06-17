VENICE — The community gathered together to celebrate another teenager graduating high school.
This time, it took place in Waterford as dozens of cars surprised Venice resident Stephen Fuller, a 2020 graduate of Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St Augustine.
The event on Saturday was called a “huge success and a big surprise” for Fuller by organizer Christine Rufino.
“The rain did not dampen our spirits,” she wrote.
Fuller stood outside in his school’s cap and gown, greeting drivers through sign language as they went by.
Like other schools, his did not have a graduation this year.
His mother, Cory, told organizers that Stephen is “a real gem of a kid/young man who brightens everyone’s day and that he loves cool cars, trucks, classic cars, fast cars, remote control cars — anything.”
