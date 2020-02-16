VENICE — The city has a problem with roads in North Venice and this time it has nothing to do with traffic.
In fact, it doesn't even concern city roads.
The Venetian Community Development District, which oversees the infrastructure in the Venetian Golf & River Club, claims that the city trucks that pick up trash carts have leaked hydraulic fluid on all of the streets that have homes along them.
The leaks have damaged the streets and reduced their estimated remaining life, the VCDD claims, requiring it to increase its reserves for their replacement.
When a July 2018 demand for compensation from the city's insurer went unanswered, the VCDD invoked a statutory dispute resolution procedure that led to four unsuccessful settlement negotiations.
The City Council and the VCDD board will meet Wednesday to try to settle the dispute.
The city's statement of the case largely agrees with the VCDD's outline of the facts, differing on the key issues of whether the streets have been damaged and, if so, whether it's the city's fault.
The VCDD's expert estimates that five significant spills over the last three years have damaged about 139,000 square yards of asphalt.
But the engineer hired by the city's insurer says the streets look normal and he didn't find any evidence of subsurface damage.
Even if there were damage, he said, the city's trucks aren't the only vehicles with hydraulic equipment that visit the community.
The VCDD says the spills tend to be in the locations where the garbage trucks stop on their twice-a-week visits.
The city's liability under the VCDD's demand would have been more than $400,000.
The joint meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. The agenda and the statements of the parties are at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
Also meeting
• The Planning Commission meets Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 1:30 p.m. in another land-development regulations workshop. The topics are landscaping, fences, walls and berms, and lighting.
• The Historic Preservation Board meets Friday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. The agenda hadn't been posted at press time.
Both meetings are in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
• The City Council holds its strategic planning meeting Friday, Feb. 21, at 8:30 a.m. at Village On The Isle. Topics include the structure and format of Council meetings; budgeting policies; and personnel policies.
Agendas for all the meetings are at VeniceGov.com.
