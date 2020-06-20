VENICE — Blue lights commemorating the sacrifice emergency workers give others are lighting up some areas of Venice.
Bay Indies residents have purchased, encouraged and resold nearly 100 blue lights for people to put up in outdoor and inside areas to let law enforcement know they are appreciated.
Sharon Zimmerman started the project a few weeks ago with fellow Bay Indies resident Barbara Perkins.
Zimmerman’s son is a police officer in Philadelphia, she said. Blue lights used to signify the death of an officer.
“Now it’s for support,” Zimmerman said at her home with others involved in the project.
She was shocked at protests that degenerated into riots while her son worked in Philadelphia. The protests began after the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
The riots led to injuries and deaths of others who had nothing to do with the Minneapolis crime.
“For me, it’s very personal. My son called from the city of Philadelphia — and (protesters) trashed the city of Philadelphia,” she said of the riots. “(Protesters) threw acid at them, they threw bricks. The police were outnumbered — they were ambushed.”
She said she felt like the mayor of the city gave police no recourse to protect themselves or city businesses.
“So what do you do? Just stand there and be a target? So, for me it was very personal that that happened to my son and other police officers — throughout the country,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman and her friends decided to show support for Venice Police through their blue light program and by purchasing pizza and treats for the department, dropping off the food Thursday night. They hope to do more in the near future — after COVID-19 is no longer as big of a factor as it currently is.
Dee Newton has four police officers in her family. She said citizens need to have a way to appreciate emergency workers — and one way to do it is through the lights or flags that showcase their work.
“With everything that’s going on in this whole country, it’s to show respect to all that’s out there — the fire department, the police department — they are out there risking their lives,” Newton said. “And they have families, too, that we worry about.”
The group also was concerned about local events, including a now-canceled vigil set for Saturday. Too often, they said, outsiders seem to be attending community protests and causing troubles.
None of them were siding with the actions of Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s May 25 death after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd was under investigation for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. Authorities across the country have condemned Chauvin’s behavior, including Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight who has called for the Minneapolis police department to be reorganized from the top down.
“We’re not condoning about what happened,” Michele Bezel said.
Mary Barrios’ son is a San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy, she said.
She said right now, “there is no respect for police officers.”
And Barrios thinks it started years ago.
“Yes, I felt bad for (George Floyd) ... but you can’t blame everyone,” Barbara Whitman said. “There are good and bad cops out there — and the majority of them are good and are out for our benefit to make sure we’re safe. And if we don’t have them there, this world will become so chaotic.”
So for now, she and the others are trying to show some respect.
“We just want the police and essential workers to know people are behind them.”
