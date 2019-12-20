ENGLEWOOD - Sacrifices of U.S. military veterans made in their service to their country were recalled by the region - including the Venice Middle School Young Marines.
The students were a part of a ceremony involving Wreaths Across at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood.
The event included the playing of taps by a bugler, a rifle salute, and the laying of the wreaths upon the graves of veterans interred in the park.
Dozens of Venice Middle School Young Marines joined other volunteers from the area for the day.
For more about Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
