"Say 'I do' Again" is back Monday, Feb. 14, at Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches.

 By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer

The county's popular "Say 'I Do' Again" vow renewal event returns Monday, Feb. 14.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources has hosted this Valentine's Day sunset ceremony for more than three decades.

Couples can register for a nondenominational vow renewal ceremony, officiated by Judge Debra Johnes Riva at Siesta Beach or Judge Maria Ruhl at Nokomis Beach.

Before the ceremony, enjoy light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.

"Sharing a gorgeous sunset on our beautiful beaches with the most special person in your life is the perfect way to spend Valentine's Day," said PRNR Program Coordinator Catherine Wunderlich.

On-site registration opens at 4:30 p.m. with the ceremony commencing promptly at 6 p.m.

Register online at SCGov.net or by phone at 941-861-7275 by Feb. 7. The cost is $15 per couple.

Registration will also be available the day of the event while supplies last for $25 per couple, credit card only.

Siesta Beach is at 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key; Nokomis Beach is at 100 Casey Key Road, Casey Key.

Additional information is available by calling the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visiting SCGov.net.

