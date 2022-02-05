Annual vow renewal ceremony is Feb. 14 STAFF REPORT Feb 5, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "Say 'I do' Again" is back Monday, Feb. 14, at Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches. By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The county's popular "Say 'I Do' Again" vow renewal event returns Monday, Feb. 14.Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources has hosted this Valentine's Day sunset ceremony for more than three decades.Couples can register for a nondenominational vow renewal ceremony, officiated by Judge Debra Johnes Riva at Siesta Beach or Judge Maria Ruhl at Nokomis Beach.Before the ceremony, enjoy light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate."Sharing a gorgeous sunset on our beautiful beaches with the most special person in your life is the perfect way to spend Valentine's Day," said PRNR Program Coordinator Catherine Wunderlich.On-site registration opens at 4:30 p.m. with the ceremony commencing promptly at 6 p.m.Register online at SCGov.net or by phone at 941-861-7275 by Feb. 7. The cost is $15 per couple.Registration will also be available the day of the event while supplies last for $25 per couple, credit card only.Siesta Beach is at 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key; Nokomis Beach is at 100 Casey Key Road, Casey Key.Additional information is available by calling the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visiting SCGov.net. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Van Wezel moves $20 million closer to new center Venice house catches fire, residents safe UPDATE: Venice man, 76, found in DeSoto County Cops: man suffering brain cancer attacked Reward offered for missing show dog Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Van Wezel moves $20 million closer to new center Venice house catches fire, residents safe UPDATE: Venice man, 76, found in DeSoto County Cops: man suffering brain cancer attacked Reward offered for missing show dog Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.