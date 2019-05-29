Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar raises more than $1,000 for the Robert and Joan Lee Boys and Girls Club in Venice.
Stacy Jones, General Manager at the Applebee’s of Venice, presented a check for $1,100 to the club recently. The funds were raised at Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event on April 13 where guests were treated to flapjacks, scrambled eggs and sausage.
One hundred percent percent of the proceeds raised will support the Robert and Joan Lee Boys and Girls Club, whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need help most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Doherty Enterprises, who own and operate the Applebee’s of Venice, is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Each Doherty Enterprises restaurant stays engaged in its neighborhood through participation in community events, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers to help local organizations grow and flourish.
