Blalock Park tree lighting canceled due to hurricane damage

STAFF REPORT
Oct 29, 2022

VENICE — The Annual Venice Holiday Tree Lighting at Blalock Park will not be happening this year after Hurricane Ian took out many of its trees.

The Monty Andrews Arboretum crew along with Venice Public Works Department and the city arborist removed and assessed the status of the remaining trees in the park.

Since irrigation usually halts for two months for the event each year, the hurricane damaged trees cannot be without water for that long. There is also a safety concern that the damaged or stressed trees could fall while people decorate, a release stated.

While the event is canceled, Venice Area Beautification Inc., Keep Venice Beautiful, and the Monty Andrews Arboretum crew will decorate the edges of Blalock Park.

The Bicycles International Glow Ride around the park will still be happening on Saturday, Dec. 10. The riders will be around the park at 7:20-7:30 p.m.
