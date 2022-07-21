Businesses holding school supplies drive STAFF REPORT Jul 21, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH VENICE — The Venice Applebee's and Staples will be teaming up for a school supplies drive before the upcoming school year.Along with All Faiths Food Bank, the two businesses will hold the drive from July 25 to August 7.People can buy school supplies and drop them off at either the Venice Applebee's or Staples. Staples will also have pre-made boxes with school supplies for $5.There will be a "Stuff the Bus" event on Aug. 6 along with a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast are $10 and all money will go to All Faiths Food Bank's backpack program.That same day, those eating at Applebee's for lunch or dinner can notify a server about supporting the backpack program, with 10% of those sales being donated to the program. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Schools police department enforces, educates students Venice boy fighting cancer Three ordained into priesthood Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Schools police department enforces, educates students Venice boy fighting cancer Three ordained into priesthood Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
