SARASOTA COUNTY — Jamie Carson is the new director of communications for Sarasota County.
She takes on the role after nine years with the county, most recently as communications manager overseeing the department’s Creative Services and Media Relations divisions, a news release states.
She was also a lead public information officer for the county’s joint information center, where she implemented a nationally recognized crisis communication plan for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine registration efforts, it says.
In her new position, she will also be responsible for the county’s 311 and Welcome Center operations and Public Records division.
She replaces the previous director, Donn Patchen, who retired.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said Carson “has a passion for public service, which she’s demonstrated across her entire career,” according to the release.
As a public affairs specialist and photojournalist in the U.S. Army, Carson earned multiple military commendations and awards for excellence in journalism.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications from Florida International University and multiple certifications in communications from agencies including the U.S. Department of Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Public Relations Society of America.
“I’m proud to work alongside the dedicated people who make up Sarasota County’s team, and I look forward to leading our talented group of communications professionals as we serve our community,” Carson said in the release.
