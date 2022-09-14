VENICE — Ashlee Castle, Public Works office manager, is the city’s new assistant director of Public Works and Asset Management.
Castle, who joined the city in October 2020, is the first woman to hold the post, according to a city news release.
She has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice/Sociology and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, as well as a doctorate in Education.
She also has a certificate in construction project management.
“I absolutely love this city and have been in and around it for almost 18 years,” Castle said. “An opportunity presented itself back in 2020, and I decided to take the leap and apply for the office manager role at Public Works.”
In her new role, “building relationships and focusing on a team-driven environment is a must,” she said. “The atmosphere that has been created over the last five-six years in Public Works is outstanding, and keeping that momentum going is vital to success of the department. I am excited to be part of the driving force that keeps the department moving in this direction, and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
“Ashlee is very driven, energetic, and a proven multi-tasker,” Director of Public Works and Asset Management Ricky Simpson said. “She is willing to take on any task and has a way of learning and adapting to any situation or project with ease. She has a drive to learn more and do more every day, and she will continue to be an asset and outstanding leader for our Public Works team.”
