The Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness (SPEH) needs your help in reaching out to our homeless citizens and finding out what their needs and issues are.
Each year, as Lead Agency of the Continuum of Care, SPEH is charged with conducting a census of homeless citizens in Manatee and Sarasota counties. This is part of a national effort to assess the status of the homeless and helps our region bring in much needed funding in support of local service provision.
Volunteers are needed to help in three areas:
- Assembly of give-away items
- Census takers
- Data entry
Note: Donations will be accepted to purchase “give-away” items such as food, socks and toiletries.
Census Takers
Training of volunteers doing the census is mandatory. Following are dates and locations for those interested in training, please select one as convenient:
- Wednesday, Jan. 9, 9 to 10 a.m. at Goodwill Manasota, 2705 51st Ave. East, Bradenton, FL 34203.
- Wednesday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Venice Community Center, on the Island of Venice, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, FL 34285.
- Thursday, Jan. 17, 9 to 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall), 603 11th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.
Other ways to help
- Care Bag Assembly: Friday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to noon at The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Campus, Bldg. C-1, 1750 17th St., Sarasota, FL 34234.
- Street Outreach Training with distribution of Care Bags, Friday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon at The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Campus, Bldg. C-1, 1750 17th St., Sarasota, FL 34234.
- Data Entry Needs (after survey conducted). Contact Amiee@SuncoastPartnership.org to coordinate convenient dates/times.
For questions, contact Amiee Barth at Amiee@suncoastpartnership.org or call 941-955-8987 x103.
SPEH thanks you in advance for your support of this important community project.
