Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers

VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to serve as visitor liaisons.

Liaisons greet visitors and residents by phone or in person and direct them to resources in the lobby information center.

They require the ability to ascertain visitors’ needs; answer telephones with proper business etiquette; and provide the visitors with requested event or business information.

Volunteers are given complete training and have access to staff to assist when needed.

Chamber lobby hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Volunteer shift schedules are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.

For more information, call 941-488-2236 and ask for Katherine, or email kadelmann@venice chamber.com.

The chamber is at 597 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.

Staff report

