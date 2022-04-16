Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers Apr 16, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteersVENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to serve as visitor liaisons.Liaisons greet visitors and residents by phone or in person and direct them to resources in the lobby information center.They require the ability to ascertain visitors’ needs; answer telephones with proper business etiquette; and provide the visitors with requested event or business information.Volunteers are given complete training and have access to staff to assist when needed.Chamber lobby hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Volunteer shift schedules are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.For more information, call 941-488-2236 and ask for Katherine, or email kadelmann@venice chamber.com.The chamber is at 597 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Staff report Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Banyan House restaurant will anchor Downtown Wellen, developer says Roundabout has highest crash rate, again UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Florida's COVID-19 case numbers rise again Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Banyan House restaurant will anchor Downtown Wellen, developer says Roundabout has highest crash rate, again UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Florida's COVID-19 case numbers rise again Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
