Teen Leadership

The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce opened applications for the Teen Leadership Class of 2023.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE VENICE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

VENICE — Venice Area Chamber of Commerce opened applications for the Teen Leadership Class of 2023.

High school sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply, and the program will meet once a month from September 2022 to April 2023.

Students will visit various locations around the area and meet with community leaders.

The purpose of the program is to introduce teens to the opportunities and challenges that exist in the Venice community.

Tuition for the Teen Leadership is $50 per student with tuition being refundable if the student attends all sessions and doesn't leave early or arrive late.

Those interested can find an application on the Venice Area Chamber's website at

bit.ly/3JoemF3

Those interested also can contact Barbara Hines for more information at bhines@venicechamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments