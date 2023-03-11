The beginning and end of daylight saving time come with reminders to replace batteries in smoke alarms and weather radios.
DST starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, and runs through 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.
Public safety officials like to use the twice-a-year event as a reminder to check or change out batteries in home alert devices like smoke alarms.
A Sarasota County news release states that almost three out of five home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms — or where smoke alarms that failed to operate — citing findings in a 2021 National Fire Prevention Association report.
Weather radios can also help save lives and property damage. They will activate for severe weather watches and warnings, giving residents extra time to react before dangerous weather hits. They were a crucial lifeline last year before, broadcasting warnings before tornadoes hit near Englewood in January, and during and after Hurricane Ian in September.
Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins offers these safety tips in the release:
• Make it a habit to replace the batteries in smoke alarms when adjusting clocks for the time change.
• Test smoke alarms monthly to be sure they work properly. A “chirping” sound from a smoke alarm means the battery needs to be changed immediately.
• When replacing a battery, follow the smoke alarm manufacturer’s instructions, or the list of batteries on the back of the alarm.
• Smoke alarms are good for 10 years before they should be replaced. Writing the purchase date with a marker on the back of the smoke alarm helps remind you when it has reached the end of its 10-year lifespan.
• Ensure smoke alarms are on every level of the home, as well as inside and outside any sleeping areas.
• Use weather radios that have Specific Area Message Encoding. Other than a weekly test, the radio will only alert when there are concerns for the programmed counties.
For additional information regarding weather radios, call 311 or visit SCGov.net.
It’s to be seen how much longer the U.S. will change the clocks. there is a movement in Congress to end the time change and make daylight saving time permanent.
