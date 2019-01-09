The Children’s Gardening Program, developed two years ago by Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) and the Venice Public Library, is going to sprout some new roots at a new location.
The new William H. Jervey Jr. Library in Venice will start hosting VABI’s “G.A.R.D.E.N.” (Gardeners And Readers Develop Naturally) club Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. for children ages 5-12 years, plus their families. Grandma Greenbean is really excited to start sowing seeds again.
In addition to using the inside space of the beautiful new library, VABI has found a new area to place a garden outside. Girl Scout Troop No. 542 has generously offered VABI their garden in front of the Venice Museum & Archives building.
Troop No. 542 is an alumni troop and has lovingly maintained it for eight years. Those Girl Scouts graduated high school this past May and are now in college.
VABI plans for the children to plant in the garden Florida-friendly native plants, plants that attract pollinators as well as plants important in Florida’s history. The Monty Andrews Arboretum in West Blalock Park is part of the plan, to be used for additional hands-on gardening programs. What a treasure it is for all Venetians.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Come be part of our GARDEN family.
