Need a calendar? These are free
VENICE — The 2022 city calendar is now available, featuring images taken by area photographers; an overview of the budget; photos of City Council and charter officers; a directory of frequently used phone numbers; month-by-month listings of Council and advisory board meetings; an overview of select special events; and other useful information.
The calendar is available at the City Hall information center, 401 W. Venice Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31 for the holidays.
Sarasota County’s 2022 Neighborhood Environmental Stewardship Team (NEST) Calendar is also available at county facilities while supplies last.
The calendar is provided each year to build community awareness and introduce environmental and sustainability practices to elementary school-aged children.
Chase Lanum, a fifth-grade student at Garden Elementary School, was selected from hundreds of entries as this year’s cover artist.
Numerous vacancies
on city boards
VENICE — The following boards have upcoming vacancies:
• Environmental Advisory Board (one vacancy) — facilitates the development of an integrated environmental strategy. The board meets bi-monthly, the fourth Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall. Open to city residents and property owners.
• Code Enforcement Board (one vacancy) — conducts hearings related to the enforcement of city ordinances. The board meets the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall. Members must be city residents and should include an architect, a businessperson, an engineer, a general contractor, a Realtor and a subcontractor.
• Planning Commission (four vacancies) — sits as the local land-use planning agency. The board meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall. Members must be city residents.
• Architectural Review Board (one vacancy) —makes recommendations for the adoption, administration and enforcement of reasonable architectural and aesthetic standards. The board meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers. One member must be a registered Florida architect registered to practice in the state and one member must be a member of Venice MainStreet Inc. All members other than the architect must be a city resident or property owner.
Some current board members may be seeking reappointment.
For more information, contact Administrative Coordinator Toni Cone at tcone@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7396.
