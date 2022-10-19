Make A Difference Day rescheduled

Make A Difference Day 2022, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian. A new date will be announced soon, according to organizer Jim Foubister.

Parade

The arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus is the highlight of the annual Holiday Parade, set for Saturday, Nov. 26 this year.


LINDA SENNE

Staff report

