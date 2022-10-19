Make A Difference Day rescheduled
Make A Difference Day 2022, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian. A new date will be announced soon, according to organizer Jim Foubister.
Yard waste collection resumes
City residents who only sustained minor damage to landscaping and have minimal amounts of vegetative storm debris (small branches, leaves and moss) should prepare these items for regular curbside collection by Venice’s Solid Waste division.
Collection is subject to change, based on staffing.
Yard waste pickup is separate from collection of bulk debris by the city’s contractor.
Leaves and small branches in paper bags or cans, less than 4 feet in length and weighing less than 40 pounds, will be collected with regular yard waste materials. Paper bags and cans should be placed separately from the bulky vegetative debris for collection.
Plastic bags should not be used for yard waste in the city limits.
Holiday parade deadline nears
The deadline to submit an application to participate in the city’s annual Holiday Parade is Nov. 1.
The online application is available at VeniceGov.com. The parade is Saturday, Nov. 26, with a start time to be determined.
Longtime organizers Bob and Sue Hebert remain the main contacts for parade applicants.
Applicants will receive an automated email that their application is under review. Once all the applications have been reviewed by the Parade Committee, applicants will be notified whether their entry was approved or denied, as well as what the next steps are.
All entrants will be required to attend a safety meeting either in person or virtually. The meeting is tentatively set for the week prior to the parade.
For assistance with the online application, contact City Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Carly Roderick at 941-882-7439.
City finance reporting honoredVENICE — The city of Venice claimed the “Triple Crown” in finance reporting for Fiscal Year 2020
The recognition, by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, is for governmental entities that have received the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting or Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year, a city news release states.
Venice is among only 317 Triple Crown honorees for fiscal year 2020.
Each individual award program recognizes governments that produce reports that communicate their financial stories in a transparent manner and meet applicable standards, according to the release.
“This award reflects the strength and ability of the Finance Department personnel to adapt to suddenly changing circumstances and a desire to constantly learn and grow,” Finance Director Linda Senne said in the release. “The employees have developed critical-thinking skills and have the aspiration and determination to perform at an exemplary level under constant deadlines.”
To learn more about the GFOA, visit GFOA.org.
