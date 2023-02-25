VENICE — The city is looking to fill vacancies on two advisory boards.
The Environmental Advisory Board has two openings: one for a regular member and one for a student member.
The board evaluates the city's policies and practices and provides recommendations for improving the city's environmental impact.
Members have backgrounds in environmental policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest and knowledge in environmental issues.
The board is composed of seven city residents or the owners of real property in the city and one student member. Five members must be city residents.
The EAB meets bimonthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
There's one vacancy on the Public Art Advisory Board, which meets quarterly on the second Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
One member is to be an employee of the Venice Art Center and one member is a Venice area high school student recommended by the principal. All other members must be city residents or the owners of real property in the city.
Members are to have backgrounds in public art, architecture, cultural policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest and knowledge in public art issues.
More information on these boards, including an application, can be found at bit.ly/3kutrgX or by contacting Deputy Clerk Toni Cone at tcone@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7396.
The deadline to apply for an EAB position is Wednesday, March 8, while the deadline for the PAAB is Thursday, March 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.