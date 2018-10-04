Volunteer Drivers Needed
ITNSunCoast needs volunteer drivers to provide rides to visually impaired seniors and adults. You can help your neighbors maintain their independence and make a big difference in their lives while helping to keep our community safe. If you have an hour or two every week or so, consider driving for us. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided. Call 941-364-7530.
WRC Classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich.
WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Elvis Tribute set
Advance tickets are now on sale at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, for Dwight Icenhower’s Elvis Presley tribute show scheduled for Dec. 2-3.
Icenhower is known as one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the country and has won myriad national Elvis awards.
Tickets are $32. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Capitol Steps return
The Capitol Steps will return to Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., for six performances — three in December (Dec. 29, 30 and 31) and three in March (March 3 and 4, includes a 3 p.m. matinee on March 4).
For tickets and information, call the box office at 941-488-1115; visit: VeniceStage.com.
Military college entry exams set
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a savings of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.
For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: SCF.edu/testing.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe offers exciting, free-form spontaneous fun Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in Bowne’s Lab. Improv members follow the funny when sparked by an action or suggestion.
Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, in person, by calling (941) 366-9000, or at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
NAMI Meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month (call for date), 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: NamiSarasotaCounty.org.
Male Singers Sought
The Barbershop chorus seeks men who like to sing. Tenors are extremely welcome, as are baritones, leads and basses. We meet every Monday evening, at 7 p.m., Lakeside Lutheran Church Hall, 2401 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Call Bill Tedrow, 941-445-0230.
Herman’s Hermits to return
Tickets for next year’s performance of Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone are on sale now at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.
Tickets are $65 for shows on these dates: Sunday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
‘Buddy Holly’ returns 2019
“Buddy Returns” to Venice March 17 and 18, 2019, for three performances at Venice Theatre, 149 W. Tampa Ave. — Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 8 p.m., Monday, March 18 at 3 p.m. and at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
CodeRED
Residents, year-round and seasonal, are encouraged to register for the CodeRED alert notification system. It allows residents to receive calls, email alerts or text messages about events that could impact their neighborhood and help protect their family or property. Alerts include water or sewer interruptions, missing person alerts, major traffic detours and severe weather warnings.
For more information, call 941-861-5000.
To register, enter your first and last name, physical address and primary phone numbers at: SCGov.net/codered.
Veteran Wellness Clinics
Veterans Wellness Clinics (VWC) are held at American Legion Post 159, 1700 E. Venice Ave., Venice, the last Tuesday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteer practitioners sought in areas of acupuncture, chiropractic, dermatology, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, yoga, PAD and hearing testing, ear wax removal and more.
For more information, contact Diane Wedge at: dianeWedge.VWC@gmail.com. Please orovide credentials and proof of liability insurance to participate.
Walking group
The Saturday Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. at Legacy Park (near the Historic Venice Train Depot) and completes up to a 2-mile walk on Venetian Waterway Park at your own pace. The group will move back to Volunteer Park Sept. 15, at the south end of Publix on the island. Call 941-412-1620.
Venice Art Center lectures
Venice Art Center has scheduled demos and lectures for 2018, 11 a.m.-noon, for a cost of $3 members, $5 nonmembers. For topics and dates, visit: VeniceArtCenter.com.
Veterans’ Stories
Don Moore, a correspondent for Sun newspapers, which includes the Venice Gondolier, writes about area veterans.
If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact donmoore39@gmail.com.
Art Center Courses
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a Course Selection Guide that offers over 400 classes given by 52 instructors. For more information or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: VeniceArtCenter.com.
Singers Wanted
Venetian Harmony Chorus invites all women, ages 18-80, who enjoy singing four-part harmony, to sing with us and rehearse on the first, third, and fourth Mondays of the month at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, on Rt. 776. Call 941-480-1480. Or visit: VenetianHarmony.com.
Kids Volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., Venice. Call at 941-493-6606, ext. 228.
TWIG Warehouse Donations
TWIG Warehouse, 810B Pinebrook Road, Venice, provides new and like new clothing free to foster children. Community donations pay for bills and clothing. Families of foster children are welcome to shop at TWIG — a ministry of Beams of Grace Inc., a 501©3 charity.
Donations are accepted the fourth Monday of the month, 4-6 p.m. Contact: info@thetwigwarehouse.com; www.TheTwigWarehouse.com; twitter: @TheTwig316.
Food Needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these immediate needs: staple items such as: soups, complete meals in cans (spaghettios, stews, etc.) jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice.
Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
Mixed Choir Seeks Singers
The Gulf Coast Community Choir, a 501©(3) multi-ethnic adult mixed choir in Sarasota, seeks singers. All voices are welcome. Specially needed are male voices and altos. Call 941-379-0232, Carol Poteat-Buchanan, to arrange for an audition.
Pickleball
Pickleball schedule at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice: Mondays (excluding holidays) 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., Beginner; 5-8 p.m. Open Play/Social Play. A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want and all equal $2 per visit. Call: 941-861-5000.
Walking Club
The Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9-10 a.m. (except holidays); public is welcome.
Exercise in a cool, safe place while listening to music and chatting with fellow walkers. No fee, walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
Our Mother’s House Needs
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities can always use donations of laundry detergent, diapers and cleaning supplies for the moms and children. Call Joyce Scott, program director, at 941-485-6264.
Donate life
LifeLink is a non-profit organization dedicated to organ and tissue recovery for transplantation. Contact LifeLink of Florida for more information on organ and tissue donation, 800-262-5775. To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit: DonateLifeFlorida.org or LifeLinkFoundation.org.
Habitat Seeks Volunteers
Volunteers are needed to work in the Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County ReStore Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.; flexible times and hours; needed for work site plumbing and for other volunteer activities. Call 941-493-6606; visit: HabitatSouthSarasota.org.
WRC Programs
The Women’s Resource Center, 530 U.S. 41, Bypass S, Suite 5A, Brickyard Plaza, Venice, supports women with centers in Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice. “Get Connected” and “Challenge” offer opportunities for women to navigate life transitions, discover new skill sets, explore effective communication, and meet new people. Contact Chris Braun, 941-747-6797, cbraun@wrcmanatee.org, or visit: TheWomens
Joey O Photo Display
Photographic works on canvas by Joseph John Orchulli II, a.k.a. Joey O, are on display at The Cottage Art Gallery in Nokomis. His display is titled, “North Jetty Exposure.” Visit: JoeyOMusic.com.
