Class registration opens at Venice T
heatre
Registration is now open for Venice Theatre’s summer adult classes and musical theater experiences for children and teens. Five musical theater sessions and a variety of adult classes are offered. This summer’s offerings give students opportunities to sing, dance, act, and participate in technical theater.
Details are available at Venice Theatre’s box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, in the Education and Outreach Office, Kelly Duyn, at 941-486-8679, or at: venicestage.com.
Kids theater camp
The Players Centre will hold a four-week Musical Theatre Camp for kids ages 8-17 June 3-28 and July 8-Aug. 22. Cost is $500 each, or $900 for both camps. There will be performances for family and friends with tickets priced at $15. Call 941-552-8879 or visit: theplayers.org.
Whole health lecture
Integrative Systems Practitioner Dr. Jerry Gilbert, of Atlanta, Georgia, will hold a one day, free lecture and demonstration at Venice Holistic Community Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice, Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m.-noon, and again that evening, 6:30-8 p.m. Visit: stonewisdom.net/events.
Taste For Twig
The Twig will hold “A Taste For The Twig” fundraiser at The Devyn, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, May 2, 6-9 p.m. There will be food and drinks from several restaurants, live entertainment, and a chance to learn more about Twig’s mission.
Tickets are $75, available through April 25 by phone: 941-220-7958 or at: thetwigcares.com.
