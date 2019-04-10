Republican
Club meets
The South Sarasota County Republican Club meets each second Wednesday at the Venice Gardens Civic Assoc., 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Light refreshments are served at 11:30 a.m. April 10 is the next meeting. Come to be a more informed voter and ask questions. All are welcome. Call: Matt Soldano 401-792-8132.
Substance abuse and mental health
Casey Collier, First Step of Sarasota’s Vice President of Residential Services, will speak about addiction and mental health issues Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6 for refreshments).
The event is sponsored by SAFE (Support and Addiction Family Education) and will be at Christ United Methodist Church, in Memorial Hall, 1475 Center Road, Venice. The public is invted to attend this no-cost event, but registrations should be made in advance by email to SAFE@ChristVenice.com or by texting or calling Allen Meringer 941-451-0964.
Downtown Wine WalkVenice MainStreet will host a Wine Walk Thursday, April 11, 5-8 p.m. Go to Historic Downtown Venice and sip, stroll and shop your way around town. Those who buy a ticket will be able to enjoy wine tastings at participating locations.
Tickets are $10, available in advance at Venice Wine and Coffee, the Venice MainStreet office, or online at: visitvenicefl.org.
Purchase day of event starting at 5 p.m. at Centennial Park kiosk or at Burgundy Square Breezeway. Advance ticket-holders can pick up wristbands and map of wine tasting locations at the kiosk or breezeway at 5 p.m. on day of event. Contact Venice MainStreet office at 941-484-6722 or info@venicemainstreet.com; visit visitvenicefl.org.
Friends of
Poor Walk
A fundraiser to help families with rent and basic needs will be held Saturday, April 13, at Epiphany Cathedral, 224 Harbor Drive N., Venice, starting at 8:45 a.m. (registration), sponsored by St. Vincent dePaul, Epiphany Cathedral, and Our Lady of Lourdes Conference. Call 941-493-2027.
Donate by check to 1301 Center Road, Venice, 34292 or at: svdpvenicefl.org.
Suncoast Jazz
Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors will present its final concert of the season Sunday, April 14, 3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota.
“April In Manasota” will feature music by many of the “greats” from the Big Band era, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Doc Severinson and more. Joe Bruno and Friends Dixieland Jazz group will also perform.
Tickets are $5, available at the door. Call 941-907-4123.
