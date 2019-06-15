BPW meets

RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, June 15, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice. The public is invited to attend for the special introduction of BPWEV Christine Davis Adult Learner Scholarship Recipients. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Cancel only by phone at 941-474-2674 by June 15. Reservations required. Go to: bpvev.org.

Coffee and cars

A West Villages Coffee & Cars event will be held at CoolToday Park, Saturday, June 15, 8-11 a.m. when classic cars will be on display and neighbors can enjoy coffee. This free social event is for all ages and will be at the red (main) parking lot.

Seniors Blue

Book University

SBB University and its panel of experts will speak June 24 at Suncoast Technical College — Sarasota, 4748 South Beneva Road, Sarasota, from 10 a.m.-noon as we discuss all aspects of your health from your head to your toes. Advice will be given by general physicians, a neurologist, vein specialist, audiologist/hearing aid specialist, spinal care and pain management doctor, and wellness center.

Event is free but RSVP is required. Call 941-351-3630 to reserve.

Food Bank of Manatee

The Food Bank of Manatee County encourages the community to donate and volunteer. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar. To register to pack and distribute summer hunger bags, visit: mealsonwheelsplus.org/ssh.

