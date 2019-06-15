BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, June 15, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice. The public is invited to attend for the special introduction of BPWEV Christine Davis Adult Learner Scholarship Recipients. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Cancel only by phone at 941-474-2674 by June 15. Reservations required. Go to: bpvev.org.
Coffee and cars
A West Villages Coffee & Cars event will be held at CoolToday Park, Saturday, June 15, 8-11 a.m. when classic cars will be on display and neighbors can enjoy coffee. This free social event is for all ages and will be at the red (main) parking lot.
Seniors Blue
Book University
SBB University and its panel of experts will speak June 24 at Suncoast Technical College — Sarasota, 4748 South Beneva Road, Sarasota, from 10 a.m.-noon as we discuss all aspects of your health from your head to your toes. Advice will be given by general physicians, a neurologist, vein specialist, audiologist/hearing aid specialist, spinal care and pain management doctor, and wellness center.
Event is free but RSVP is required. Call 941-351-3630 to reserve.
Food Bank of Manatee
The Food Bank of Manatee County encourages the community to donate and volunteer. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar. To register to pack and distribute summer hunger bags, visit: mealsonwheelsplus.org/ssh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.