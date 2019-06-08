Sharky’s Sunset Beach Bash

Sharky’s on the Pier, 1600 Harbor Drive, Venice, will hold a Sunset Beach Bash Sunday, June 9, 5-8:30 p.m. with free drink samples, food and drink. Entry is $5 — proceeds go to Venice Area Beautification Inc. and Mote Marine.

Friendship Center Expo

Venice Friendship Center (VFC) will hold a Health and Wellness Expo with 48 vendors Wednesday, June 12, 9 a.m. — noon. Free entry but bring a non-perishable food item for All Faith’s Food Bank.

There will be free food, medical testing, information, and door prizes. For questions about the event or vendors interested in participating, call Esther Bird at 941-584-0052.

VFC, 2350 Scenic Drive, is open Monday — Friday, 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. offering classes and games, a minimally priced hot lunch weekdays and live music those afternoons from 1-3 p.m.

