Benefit concert
Englewood United Methodist Church will present notable Nashville artists Dave and Daphne in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m., to benefit missions. The duo’s repertoire includes gospel, pop, classic country, Broadway, blues and jazz. Dave Salyer was Barbara Mandrell’s lead guitarist for 10 years; Daphne Anderson sings tunes from Patsy Cline to Etta James. The $10 tickets are available at the church office weekdays (941-474-5588), at the door or at: EnglewoodUMC.net.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to attend lunch meetings North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a valuable presentation. Beth Reckord, a Speech-Language Pathologist will explain how to make more meaningful connections with others Feb. 13.
KMI history
Larry Humes, of Venice, a 1965 Kentucky Military Institute graduate, will talk about KMI history at the William H. Jervey Jr. Library (new Venice Library), 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 1-2 p.m. Chapter No. 1355 of the International Questers sponsors the free event. Call 732-778-8375.
