South Korean Children’s Choir
The South Korean Children’s Choir will perform Saturday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC) (full concert), 1475 Center Road, 941-493-7504; and again Sunday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m., CUMC Worship services.
BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Jan. 11 for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, which will be held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice.
Speaker will be Karen Sheppard with Ciao Bella Salon in Venice.
Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Reservations are required. Go to: BPWEV.org.
‘Doggie Tales’
Children ages 3-12 can read with a dog provided by Suncoast Humane Society Jan. 15, 3:30 p.m., at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Call 941-861-1260.
